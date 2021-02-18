Super season: High expectations for Queensland Reds

The Queensland Reds kick off their chase for a 2021 Super Rugby title against the NSW Waratahs tonight at Suncorp Stadium.

Reds CEO Dave Hanham said it was time to deliver, with the Reds going in as favourites and expectations are high.

“We have always been the underdogs,” he told Neil Breen.

“The way I see it, and the way the team sees it, there’s the next level of expectation on us now. I think that’s something we have to strive to maintain.

“The team’s mantra this is year is earned, not given.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images