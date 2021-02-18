4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Super Rugby: Tim Horan says Friday’s game will be tough

5 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Super Rugby AUTim Horan
Article image for Super Rugby: Tim Horan says Friday’s game will be tough

The Queensland Reds will take on the NSW Waratahs in Friday night’s Super Rugby AU match.

Wallabies great Tim Horan joined Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“Hopefully the rain holds off tomorrow night and we can see this open expanse of the game of rugby which both teams really want to play,” he said.

He said it will be a “tough one” and a great game to watch.

Click PLAY below to hear part 1 + 2 of the interview, including a chat with David Campese:

Image: iStock

Peter Psaltis
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873