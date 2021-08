Popular sunscreen products are being tested for two chemical substances that could cause cancer.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has launched an investigation into products by Coppertone, Banana Boat Neutrogena, Garnier, LaRoche and L’Oreal.

The examination was launched after multiple US studies found two carcinogens were used in 80 sunscreens.

Image: Getty