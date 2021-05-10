4BC
Suncorp Stadium turf in ‘great condition’ ahead of Magic Round

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
suncorp stadium
Article image for Suncorp Stadium turf in ‘great condition’ ahead of Magic Round

Management at Suncorp Stadium says the ground will be up to the task of hosting the Magic Round of NRL games this weekend.

Questions were raised about the state of the ground after Saturday night’s Super Rugby AU.

But ASM Global’s general manager of Suncorp Stadium, Alan Graham, said the surface wasn’t badly damaged and the groundsman was comfortable with its current condition.

“When you have two ferocious packs like you do have, with virtually two tonnes of momentum and muscle and sweat going each other in one spot over a fair amount of time, you are going to get some grass that will scuff,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The main thing for us is how the structure the field the is in terms of stability and playability,

“The ground itself is in great condition, it’s very robust, it’s strong, it’s not going to give way under foot.”

He said it will hold up for the eight games, but it will look tired.

“You are going to get wear and tear … but in terms of it being able to endure the eight games we are very confident.”

Press PLAY below to hear about the condition of Suncorp Stadium’s ground

Image: Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images

 

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
