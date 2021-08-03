Suncorp Stadium set to host ‘at least three NRL games’ this weekend

Suncorp Stadium is ready to go once authorities give the NRL the go-ahead for this weekend’s games.

The NRL is yet to release the venues for this round, after last weekend aas thrown into chaos amid the latest south-east Queensland outbreak.

Games will be played with no crowds due to current restrictions.

General manager of Suncorp Stadium Alan Graham says the NRL has a number of challenges to get through in term’s of this weekend’s games.

“One is just trying to get agreement from Queensland Health as to where they can play and what games,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

He said they were ready to step up and roll out as required, and said they expected to host at least three games this weekend.

Image: Getty