Suncorp Stadium management eager for an answer on the NRL Grand Final

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Suncorp Stadium could play host to the NRL Grand Final for the first time in rugby league history.

But there are also reports the NRL is considering Eden Park in Auckland as a possible venue.

ASM Global’s general manager of Suncorp Stadium Alan Graham, said given the current worsening COVID outbreak in Sydney, Suncorp could get the green light.

“It could well end up working out that way, I guess with COVID no one can be certain for anything, but let’s hope we are in good shape to host that if for some reason NSW can’t when the time comes,” he told Scott Emerson.

“If we are able to host the grand final with crowds, I’d think it would be a gross miscarriage to take it anywhere else given the fact that rugby league is part of Queensland’s DNA and we have such strong supporters of the rugby league and the NRL generally you would hope those things get taken into account when the time comes.”

Scott asked if the stadium could host the Grand Final at half-capacity with 26,000, but Mr Graham said it depends on what the other options were.

But he said they were eager for an answer, soon.

“Within the next two weeks it would be nice to have that answer, it’s not just about putting the game on, it’s what the Grnd Final is now we can make it something special.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full discussion about Queensland hosting the grand final

Images: Getty, NRL 

Scott Emerson
