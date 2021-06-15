Stunning sight: Double rainbow spotted in Brisbane’s sky
Social media has been flooded with stunning photos captured in Brisbane’s sky this afternoon showing a double rainbow.
Even Queensland’s Premier tweeted about it.
Anyone else spot the double rainbow over Brisbane this afternoon? #bneweather pic.twitter.com/vZau2YVtAn
— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 15, 2021
Stunning rainbow over Brisbane a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/LuhBqJNQKi
— Daniel Johnson (@danjohnson1979) June 15, 2021
Image: meggsietweets/Twitter