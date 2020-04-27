Struggling zoos thrown lifeline for ‘absolutely massive’ costs

Struggling zoos, wildlife parks and aquariums will now be able to access government funding to feed their animals.

The Federal Government is giving pledging a $95 million support package to keep them afloat after they lost regular funds from visitors.

Exorbitant costs come with keeping exotic animals. For example, a lion eats $13,000 worth of red meat a year while elephants eat $100,000 worth of hay a year.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Alan Jones zoos will have to apply for the grants but the government won’t be underwriting the full costs.

“They’re all accessing job keeper so they’re workers are supported up to a point … but the cost of feeding animals is absolutely massive.”

