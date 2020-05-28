Struggling QLD tourism operators urge southerners to buy holidays

Queensland’s tourism operators are urging their southern neighbours to visit for a holiday as soon as possible.

Great Barrier Reef tour operator Alan Wallish told Mark Levy he’s frustrated and confused by the Queensland Premier’s refusal to open the state’s borders, which is at odds with federal advice.

He says his business, Passions of Paradise Tours, has received no revenue since mid-March, and may be in more than a million dollars of debt by the end of the year if the Premier persists in her plan to reopen in September.

Mr Wallish urged NSW residents to consider holidaying in the sunshine state.

“That’s what we’re in business for, to look after you and show you a great time.

“So please everybody from down south, come up to Cairns when the borders are open.”

With Queensland’s active COVID-19 cases in the single digits, Mark was fired up.

“For every month the border stays closed, Queensland misses out on almost $800 million of income from tourism.

“Put simply, there are more businesses on life support right now than people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty