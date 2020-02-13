Streets turned into rivers as huge deluge falls on south-east Queensland

The SES has received more than 220 calls for help after another deluge fell on parts of the Queensland’s south-east overnight.

South of Brisbane received the biggest falls, with some areas copping more than 140mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Wolffdene recorded 143mm, Oxenford Weir received 122mm and almost 100mm fell on Manly.

A number of flood warnings are in place, including a major flood warning at Beaudesert on the Logan River, but water levels there are easing.

As seen on Nine News, the streets of Tamborine Mountain looked more like rivers with water cascading down the mountain.

Huge downpours are causing chaos right across the south-east. From the Sunshine Coast to the border, the deluge is inundating homes, cutting roads and shutting down schools. @ajhegarty9 #9News pic.twitter.com/L2Llo6DJxk — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 13, 2020

QFES State Coordinator Tony Johnstone says crews have been forced to carry out a number of swift-water rescues.

The public is being urged not to go through