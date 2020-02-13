4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Streets turned into rivers as huge deluge falls on south-east Queensland

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley

The SES has received more than 220 calls for help after another deluge fell on parts of the Queensland’s south-east overnight.

South of Brisbane received the biggest falls, with some areas copping more than 140mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Wolffdene recorded 143mm, Oxenford Weir received 122mm and almost 100mm fell on Manly.

A number of flood warnings are in place, including a major flood warning at Beaudesert on the Logan River, but water levels there are easing.

As seen on Nine News, the streets of Tamborine Mountain looked more like rivers with water cascading down the mountain.

QFES State Coordinator Tony Johnstone says crews have been forced to carry out a number of swift-water rescues.

The public is being urged not to go through

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.