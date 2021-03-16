Strategies to break the bad COVID-19 habits

Drinking, lack of exercise, eating poorly and spending too much time scrolling on social media are some of the bad habits Aussies have picked up post lockdown.

Resilience and self-leadership expert Heidi Dening said it can be a vicious cycle.

“I think wine o’clock has started earlier for some people,” she told Bill McDonald.

“I think we have also seen some people doing less exercise, the COVID kilos as it’s been coined.

“The CSIRO says 40 per cent of respondents say they have some extra kilos.”

She said it was important to understand why you’ve picked up a bad habit.

“If we want to shake a bad habit, the first step is to acknowledge why we have done it, so are we bored? Is that just what it is? Or have things changed so much our normal routines are so out of whack … or is it because of financial stress?

“A lot of people are under major financial stress, perhaps it’s a work from home claustrophobia.

“A lot of people are doing it tough, and will continue to do it tough. Just because you have picked up a bad habit, doesn’t make you a bad person.”

