‘Strange times call for strange measures’: English Premier League to return with caveats

To the joy of Brits and international soccer fans alike, the English Premier League is set to return on June 17.

Socceroo Mat Ryan told James Willis provisions have been put in place to protect players and the public.

In addition to training outdoors in small groups for the time being, players will also be tested twice a week for coronavirus.

Three players in Mr Ryan’s team, Brighton & Hove Albion, have already tested positive, however they have since recovered and returned to training.

“A little bit of adjustment, and everything seems to be going alright,” he said.

“We’re just trying to go forward with what it is, I mean, strange times call for strange measures.

“It is what it is.”

Image: Premier League/Official Website