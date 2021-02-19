4BC
Strange disguise at heart of Oxenford drug robbery

44 mins ago
Police have this morning released images of an oddly-dressed man in relation to an Oxenford chemist robbery. 

The man, wearing a dish towel on his head, red and white board shorts and green cotton gloves, entered the Leo Graham Way business at around 10pm on February 18.

He allegedly threatened two female employees, demanding drugs.

As one called the police, the man jumped over the counter, stole packets of medication from a shelf, and fled on foot.

Police, including a police dog and handler, attended the scene, however the man was not located.

He is described as Caucasian with a solid build.

