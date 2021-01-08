4BC
Stranded family returns home 1 week on from closures

6 hours ago
Luke Grant
BILL SHORTENborder closures
Darren and Meg Nagel, who had become stranded in New South Wales due to Victorian border closures, have now been allowed to return home. 

The family had been unable to receive an exemption from hotel quarantine in order to return to their Victorian home.

Darren Nagel’s 13-year-old daughter, Meg, has special needs and is unable to complete quarantine in a hotel.

Bill Shorten was contacted by the family to help the case progress and has stepped in as the Member for Maribyrnong, Mr Nagel’s electorate.

“I’m at home in Melbourne right now,” Mr Nagel told Luke Grant.

“I rang them up and basically as I was speaking to them this morning … they changed the restrictions for carers and people with medical needs and you can go straight home without a permit.”

“They apologised for all the hassles … and said no, you’re free to go.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Luke Grant
News
