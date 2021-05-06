Stranded Aussie shares despair after 14-month struggle

A Queenslander stuck, who has been stuck in Mexico since February 25, 2020, has shared his heartache as his return remains hazy.

Stephen contacted Neil Breen from Oxa, Mexico, to share his plight.

“Unless you’ve lived the experience being forbidden to return to your homeland, it’s not possible to understand,” he wrote. (See the full email below.)

Speaking to Neil on air this morning, Stephen said he travelled to Mexico on February 25 last year, just weeks before the a pandemic was declared on March 11.

“I was travelling from Australia to Mexico, with a return ticket to Australia on the 25th of February to see my daughter,” he said.

“I really just didn’t understand what was going to happen, so, I’ve been stuck here.”

Stephen explained to fly home, he would have to travel via Los Angeles in the United States, which he believes to be a “risky business”.

One-way tickets to Australia are currently priced between $7,500 to $16,000 USD.

“There’s an extreme likelihood that you will not win a seat, even if you pay that money.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Holt weigh in on the India outbreak

Stephen’s full email, sent to Neil Breen on May 5:

“Neil, I love your show. I have been stuck in Mexico since the 25th of February 2020. Unless you have lived the experience of being forbidden to return to your homeland, it’s not possible to understand. Very few countries in the world forbid their people to return home. I love Australia and I want to return. Even 1 year on, there is no opportunity for the general public to return from North America. Not too many individuals have $12,000 US to spend on a possible outcome. ScoMo is hopeless on the bread and butter issues, Afghanistan, women’s sexual abuse, now the stuff-up with statements about imprisonment for those returning from India. ScoMo only good in the areas of immigration policy and economic issues. I have no confidence in ScoMo. Steve.”

Image: Supplied