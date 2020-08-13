Story Bridge refugee protest deemed illegal

A mass sit-in on Story Bridge planned for this Saturday has been declared illegal by the Queensland Supreme Court.

Nine News reporter Shannon Marshall McCormack told Scott Emerson Justice Jean Dalton expressed public health concerns in her judgement.

“More than a thousand had said they were going, and another 2400 had said they were interested in going.”

Greens councillor Jonathan Sri, a vocal supporter of the protests, also made “a long and impassioned plea”, Mr McCormack reported.

“After she … made the order, he then stood up and asked if he could still drive or walk down Main St given that he lives in that area.

“She quite quickly slapped him down saying ‘don’t be smart about the point of order’.

“It certainly got a few chuckles from the rest of the people in the court.”

Image: Nine News Queensland