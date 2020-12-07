Storm watch: Hail, heavy rain as storm lashes parts of the state

Large hail has been detected north of Brisbane as storms lash parts of the state, leaving thousands without power.

Almost 14,000 homes and businesses are without power as the storms move through.

A severe warning was issued for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall for people in parts of Somerset, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, South Burnett, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

Nine News reporter Rob Morrison said Woodford copped it this afternoon.

“The latest information we have from the BOM is we have a super cell developing in and around the Caboolture area,” he told Scott Emerson.

It’s a change from last week’s heatwave, which saw temperatures soar to 40 degrees and over.

Severe thunderstorm warning for #Qld, with damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall likely.

Energex spokesperson Danny Donald said there were more than 13,000 homes without power, mainly in the Moreton Bay area.

“Of those 13,000, about 12,000 are in the Moreton Regional Council area.

“We have had about 50,000 lightning strikes … at this stage we are keeping a close eye on that and its quite possible it could cause more outages.”

He said there were about 34 wires reported that had come down.

Image: Bureau of Meteorology