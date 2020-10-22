Storm stars work hard to conquer ‘tough to handle’ Panthers

Melbourne Storm stars Brandon Smith and Felise Kaufusi have joined Peter Psaltis on 4BC’s Wide World of Sports to preview the NRL Grand Final.

Hooker Brandon Smith intends to make up for lost time after the Storm’s 2018 Grand Final loss to the Sydney Roosters.

“It’s a great achievement just making this Grand Final under the circumstances, but we don’t want to use that excuse.

“We want to win it this time.”

Backrower Felise Kaufusi told Peter he’s expecting the Panthers to be “tough to handle”, but remains focused on performing for the fans and his supportive family back home.

None of his eight brothers and sisters are able to travel for the Grand Final due to restrictions, but “I’ll be lucky enough to have my wife and my kids there, which is enough support that I’ll need.”

“The poor neighbours will cop it this weekend – they’ll be screaming the house down.”

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website