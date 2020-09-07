Storm coach respectful of Cameron Smith’s retirement decision

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith’s future has been the subject of significant discussion, but coach Craig Bellamy is giving his skipper some space.

“At the end of the day, he’ll make his decision when he’s ready,” Bellamy told Mark Levy and Billy Slater.

“We’re ready with a plan if he does play, and then a plan if he doesn’t.

“Ideally, … as a club and I think as a game, we’d probably like to know what he’s doing, but at the end of the day … he deserves the right to take the time and do the things he needs to make the right decision for himself.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website