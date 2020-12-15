4BC
‘Stopping the tide of neglect’: New hope for elderly Australians

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
home care packagesNational Seniors Chief Advocate Ian Henschke
The federal government looks set to announce another 10,000 home care packages.

Earlier this year the government committed $1.6 billion in the budget to fund 23,000 new packages after damning figures revealed thousands of elderly Australians had died waiting for the packages to come through.

Chief Advocate for National Seniors Australia, Ian Henschke, said it was welcome news heading into 2021.

“I think we are starting to get to the point where we are stopping the tide of neglect,” he told Luke Grant.

“Home care is what the majority of Australians want and I hope that this Royal Commission will make sure that the people that need it will get it.

“This announcement which is expected from the Prime Minister is going a long way to address it.

“It’s good news all round … a great way to end the year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

Luke Grant
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
