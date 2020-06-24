Stolen Audi driven into shopping centre entrance before jewellery heist

A stolen Audi SUV has been used to break into a shopping centre in Coomera on the Gold Coast.

Just after 4.30am police were called after a stolen silver Audi Q5 was driven into the main entrance of the Foxwell Road centre.

Police say an offender jumped out of the car, ran into the shopping complex and smashed their way into a jewellery store, and the display cabinets, stealing trays of jewellery before fleeing in the car.

Extensive damage was caused to the main entrance and jewellery store.

Police believe the silver Audi Q5 with distinctive roof racks, which was stolen from Seven Hills on June 21 and used in the offence, will have substantial damage to the vehicle.

If you have information for police, visit www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting to make a report.