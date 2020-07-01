4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Stocks in 60 Seconds

34 mins ago
BROOKE CORTE
Business Featured

The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be volatile for stock markets but that volatility has attracted interest from investors new and old.

So who doesn’t love a stock pick to mark the beginning of the new financial year?

Brooke Corte asked three of Australia’s top stock pickers to share their Two Stocks in 60 Seconds.

Anton Tagliaferro – Investment Director, Investors Mutual Limited

Orica (ORI) and Telstra (TLS)

Chris Stott – Chief Investment Officer, 1851 Capital

Uniti Group (UWL) and McPherson’s Ltd (MCP)

Gary Stone – Founder, Share Wealth Systems

Fortescue Minerals (FMG) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FPH)

Click play to hear the reasons why these stocks are ones to watch:

 

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessInvestingMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873