The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be volatile for stock markets but that volatility has attracted interest from investors new and old.

So who doesn’t love a stock pick to mark the beginning of the new financial year?

Brooke Corte asked three of Australia’s top stock pickers to share their Two Stocks in 60 Seconds.

Anton Tagliaferro – Investment Director, Investors Mutual Limited

Orica (ORI) and Telstra (TLS)

Chris Stott – Chief Investment Officer, 1851 Capital

Uniti Group (UWL) and McPherson’s Ltd (MCP)

Gary Stone – Founder, Share Wealth Systems

Fortescue Minerals (FMG) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FPH)

Click play to hear the reasons why these stocks are ones to watch: