‘Stick to your principles’: Treasurer discourages unjustified border closures

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called on the premiers to adopt a “considered” approach to COVID-19 cases in other states and territories.

Mr Frydenberg told Chris Smith continued suppression of the virus with proportionate measures will be key to Australia’s economic recovery.

“We have to accept the medical advice, but when it comes to border closures, you’ve got to stick to your principles.

“It needs to be considered action, it needs to be common sense, and of course it needs to be compassionate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview