Stealing from your boss and $150 breakfasts: Julia Morris’ terrible life advice

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
BooksComedyJULIA MORRIS
Article image for Stealing from your boss and $150 breakfasts: Julia Morris’ terrible life advice

Julia Morris has set out to write a very different kind of self-help book.

The comedian’s new book Julia Morris Makes It EASY was inspired by her “win at all costs” attitude, she told Deborah Knight.

Her rather expensive fight with a Byron Bay chef proved her point.

“No word of a lie, he apparently couldn’t emotionally connect with the fried egg.”

Julia took questions from listeners, and even endorsed a rather shady scheme within the 2GB office!

Press PLAY below to hear her hilarious life advice

Image: Getty Images/Don Arnold

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
