Staying calm in the chaos: Keeping kids occupied in lockdown

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
dr justin coulsonlockdown
Article image for Staying calm in the chaos: Keeping kids occupied in lockdown

A leading parenting expert has shared some tips and advice for parents as Queensland enters its third lockdown.

Dr Justin Coulson says it can be a tense time for families.

“Kids particularly like life to be really predictable, they like things to be secure, they like to know what’s coming,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“And every time there’s a lockdown, what it does it creates this sense of … a lack of security and what that can do is increase their emotions, they becoming more anxious, they become more worried … and that’s where things get really tense and even at times, dysfunctional.”

He said the best thing to do is “keep the screens off”.

Press PLAY below to hear his advice

 

Bill McDonald
LifestyleNewsQLD
