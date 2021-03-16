‘Stay out of our way’: Industry looks for tax breaks to favor buyers’ back pockets

Australian winemakers and distillers are hoping a new roadmap by the federal government will help the industry compete with international juggernauts.

Currently, Australia’s rules and tax regulations are hampering the ability for smaller businesses to earn revenue and grow.

Four Pillars Gin Co-Founder and President of the Australian Distillers Association Stu Gregor told Deborah Knight taxes on a single bottle of spirits are the third highest in the world.

“If the government were able to give us a couple of tax breaks and they could give us a few incentives, … we think the distilling industry could be where the wine industry is,” he said.

“We’re not asking [the government] to do much more than stay out of our way!”

Mr Gregor added tax breaks could encourage international investment into the $50 billion industry.

“The multi-nationals, the big companies, … they want to look at competitive national economies in which to invest.

“It’s hard for me to tell my global headquarters to invest in Australia, … because it’s so hard to make money in Australia.”

