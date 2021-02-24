States ‘overpromise and under deliver’ for kids leaving care

The head of the national campaign to raise the age of foster care to 21 has refuted the case made by the NSW Families Minister.

Currently in NSW, support can be offered to children until the age of 25, after they leave the foster care system.

In Queensland, care is provided until the age of 19.

Anglicare Victoria CEO and leader of the Home Stretch campaign Paul McDonald told Deborah Knight the states “overpromise and under deliver” when it comes to ongoing support for care-leavers and their foster families.

“[With] three further years, the international evidence … [shows] you can halve the homeless rate for this cohort, [and] you can double their education and employment.

“We’re asking from the good heart of a volunteer to finish off the job. Now I just don’t think that’s a reasonable way of raising any young person.”

