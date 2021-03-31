4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

State v federal: Deputy CMO hits back conjecture on vaccine stocks

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Michael Kidd
Article image for State v federal: Deputy CMO hits back conjecture on vaccine stocks

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd has knocked back the belief state governments are responsible for ensuring stocks for the vaccine’s second dose are available.

The tit for tat debate was sparked when the Palaszczuk government argued slow vaccination rates in Queensland were caused by a need to conserve half the vaccine shipments for second doses.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen recap the feud

But Professor Kidd said it was always the federal government’s responsibility to ensure second doses were available.

“The federal government is holding back contingency supplies. … particularly with the Pfizer vaccine,” he told Neil.

Professor Kidd acknowledged the vaccine rollout is slower than initially projected, but said it’s been out of the federal government’s hands.

“The uncertainty of supply from overseas and the decision to block shipments of vaccines from Europe coming to other parts of the world.

“We were expecting another 3.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to have arrived in Australia from overseas.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsNSWPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873