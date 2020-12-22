State premiers accused of neglecting businesses impacted by COVID-19

State premiers are being accused of shutting out businesses as borders shut to NSW during what’s meant to be the busiest period of the year.

Council of Small Business Organisations Australia CEO Peter Strong told Mark Levy state premiers need to consult businesses when making major decisions.

“There’s certain governments that don’t understand business – Victoria and Queensland, I’m looking at you.

“I think their consultations involve a mirror, and that’s all.”

