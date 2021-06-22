State of Origin: Cameron Munster says Queensland keen to ‘make amends’

Cameron Munster says he is excited to get in the camp and have a full training session ahead of State of Origin game two on Sunday.

He told Peter Psaltis there was no injury cloud hanging over him this time, as Queensland gears up to take on NSW after a devastating defeat in Townsville.

“We just need to be a lot better in our effort areas, and show a little bit more desire, the boys we’ve got in this camp will definitely do that,” he said on Wide World of Sports.

“We’ve got a couple of changes, but still the same group that I’ve played with, and just got to be better in those little areas.”

He said they were fortunate to have two games in Queensland and they were “looking to make amends” on Sunday.

Press PLAY below to hear his preview on Wide World of Sports

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images