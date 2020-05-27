State leaders have ‘totally lost the plot’ says former Premier

Tension over state border closures is growing as politicians and the public put increasing pressure on their leaders to reopen.

The Premiers of South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have refused to reopen their borders, arguing the risk posed by COVID-19 remains too great.

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett told Mark Levy the leaders of the closed-off states have “totally lost the plot”.

“The reality is, until we have a vaccine, we’re never going to be able to get on top of the virus entirely.

“They’re allowing their chief medical officers to override their ability as elected Premiers to do what is in the best interests of their community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty