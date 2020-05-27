4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

State leaders have ‘totally lost the plot’ says former Premier

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Jeff Kennettstate borders

Tension over state border closures is growing as politicians and the public put increasing pressure on their leaders to reopen.

The Premiers of South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have refused to reopen their borders, arguing the risk posed by COVID-19 remains too great.

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett told Mark Levy the leaders of the closed-off states have “totally lost the plot”.

“The reality is, until we have a vaccine, we’re never going to be able to get on top of the virus entirely.

“They’re allowing their chief medical officers to override their ability as elected Premiers to do what is in the best interests of their community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873