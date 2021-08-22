4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 4BC online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • State government’s ‘other priorities’..

State government’s ‘other priorities’ sees mental health crisis cast aside 

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
Health Minister Yvette D'AthMental HealthQueensland
Article image for State government’s ‘other priorities’ sees mental health crisis cast aside 

In a time where Lifeline is recording its biggest days ever, mental health professionals are struggling to secure more support from ‘ambivalent’ state leaders.

Queensland Chair of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists Brett Emmerson told Neil Breen a meeting with Health Minister Yvette D’Ath last week ended in disappointment.

“No major commitment of any interest in a review or much interest in any increase in funding.

“The message they’re giving us is they don’t have a lot of money and there are a lot of other priorities in the health system.”

It comes as Queensland spends the least amount of any Australian government on mental health services, Professor Ememrson says.

“There’s a need for inquiry and there’s a need for substantial funding increase to mental health services.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873