State government’s ‘other priorities’ sees mental health crisis cast aside 

In a time where Lifeline is recording its biggest days ever, mental health professionals are struggling to secure more support from ‘ambivalent’ state leaders.

Queensland Chair of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists Brett Emmerson told Neil Breen a meeting with Health Minister Yvette D’Ath last week ended in disappointment.

“No major commitment of any interest in a review or much interest in any increase in funding.

“The message they’re giving us is they don’t have a lot of money and there are a lot of other priorities in the health system.”

It comes as Queensland spends the least amount of any Australian government on mental health services, Professor Ememrson says.

“There’s a need for inquiry and there’s a need for substantial funding increase to mental health services.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty