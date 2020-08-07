STARTS MONDAY | Scott Emerson takes to the airwaves for 4BC Drive

Experienced broadcaster and former Queensland MP Scott Emerson is set to shake up Brisbane radio as host of 4BC Drive.

Scott is joining the Nine Radio family with an impressive resume under his belt, including his time as The Australian‘s Queensland bureau chief and state political editor, and his stint as a regular Sky News contributor.

Together with Neil Breen for Breakfast, Scott will be behind the microphone with all the local issues that matter to Brisbanites.

Interim Drive host Mark Levy sat down for a chat with Scott ahead of his debut.

“When it was first announced that you were taking over the 4BC Drive show I said ‘this is just such a great appointment’, because … you’ve been there, you understand politics.

“I have no doubt that you’re going to be an absolute ratings juggernaut in Brisbane.”

Scott told Mark he’s “pumped up” and ready for Monday.

4BC Drive with Scott Emerson begins Monday August 10 at 3pm.