‘Stands the test of time’: Shrek The Musical stuns Sydney crowds

The actress who plays Princess Fiona in the production of Shrek The Musical promises the show is enjoyable for all ages.

Lucy Durack is one of the best actresses in musical theatre, known for her role as Glinda in the Australian production of Wicked and now graces the stage as another green character.

The musical is in Sydney for another two weeks before it turns to Melbourne and Brisbane.

Ms Durack tells Deborah Knight the musical stays true to the movie.

“You don’t have to have kids to come and see it.

“It really still stands the test of time as kind of the anti-fairytale fairytale.”

