4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Stands the test of time’: Shrek The Musical stuns Sydney crowds

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Lucy DurackShrek The Musical

The actress who plays Princess Fiona in the production of Shrek The Musical promises the show is enjoyable for all ages.

Lucy Durack is one of the best actresses in musical theatre, known for her role as Glinda in the Australian production of Wicked and now graces the stage as another green character.

The musical is in Sydney for another two weeks before it turns to Melbourne and Brisbane.

Ms Durack tells Deborah Knight the musical stays true to the movie.

“You don’t have to have kids to come and see it.

“It really still stands the test of time as kind of the anti-fairytale fairytale.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

You can buy tickets HERE

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.