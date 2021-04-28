Stafford man’s mystery death under police investigation

Police are investigating the circumstances of a Stafford man’s death, after he was located unresponsive on April 20.

The 37-year-old man was discovered by his mother at a home on Collier Street shortly after 2pm.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, where he died at around midday on Tuesday, April 27.

Police are seeking to determine the cause of the man’s death and his movements prior to being located.

Image: Queensland Police Service