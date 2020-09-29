Sports minister hits back at ‘rorts’ claims over sports grants

Sports Minister Mick de Brenni has denied any wrongdoing in awarding sports grants after a report by the Auditor-General.

Speaking to Neil Breen this morning, he rejected claims he favoured Labor electorates, following the release of a report by Auditor-General Brendan Worral.

Asked if he rorted the sports grants, he was emphatic.

“No, no I simply made sure the successful applicants were aligned to the government’s policy intent, on a small number of occasions, only one per cent I have had to fix up some errors that came up in a new program back in 2018,” he said.

“Overall there has been a very equitable distribution of funds across the state.”

He said there were 2900 grants handed out, and amendments were made to one per cent of the grants allocated, due to departmental errors.

“Overall the Auditor-General found an equitable distribution of funds across the state,” he said.

