Sports funding scandal worsens with more dodgy deals revealed

The sports funding scandal plaguing the federal government is worsening with further conflicts of interest being revealed.

Then-Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie has been fighting allegations of ‘pork-barrelling’, with claims much of the $100-million fund was dished out to marginal seats ahead of the election.

It’s now been revealed by Nine Newspapers that Senator McKenzie approved a $36,000 grant for a shooting club which she was a member of.

It’s also been revealed 70 per cent of the grants weren’t independently recommended by Sport Australia.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is standing by the underfire Minister, repeating the party line.

“The Minister’s answered those questions. All the projects were eligible that received the money,” he tells Chris Smith.

“I’ve seen those media reports, I obviously don’t have further details so it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further.”

Exclusive: Federal minister Bridget McKenzie did not declare she was a member of a shooting club that she presented a $36,000 grant to #auspol | @rharris334 https://t.co/pTG1wMcxMu — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) January 21, 2020

Mr Frydenberg is also defending more than $700,000 of grants in his own electorate, which he narrowly retained at the last election.

“Grants right across the electorate… applied through the proper processes, they were all eligible to receive it and the money is being well spent.”

The Health Minister has also been dragged into the scandal, with a video posted online showing a yacht club treasurer thanking Greg Hunt for working “behind the scenes” to secure a $170,000-grant from the controversial sports fund.

Mr Hunt has told the ABC it’s his job as a local MP to lobby for his electorate.

Image: The Wangaratta Clay Target Club