Spencer Howson owns up to a lie he’s told for years

Spencer Howson has this morning confessed to a lie he’s been telling for years: he has a penchant for prawns!

“I don’t mind admitting that I can’t stand peeling prawns,” he said. “So I for years have lied and said I don’t eat prawns just to avoid having to peel them.

“But the truth is I love them.”

Spencer admitted to revealing his lie and going ‘crazy’ for prawns over the weekend when a friend had pre-peeled the crustaceans.

“I cannot remember the last time a host has peeled prawns for us!”

