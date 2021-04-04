Spencer Howson owns up to a lie he’s told for years
Spencer Howson has this morning confessed to a lie he’s been telling for years: he has a penchant for prawns!
“I don’t mind admitting that I can’t stand peeling prawns,” he said. “So I for years have lied and said I don’t eat prawns just to avoid having to peel them.
“But the truth is I love them.”
Spencer admitted to revealing his lie and going ‘crazy’ for prawns over the weekend when a friend had pre-peeled the crustaceans.
“I cannot remember the last time a host has peeled prawns for us!”
