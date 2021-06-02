Spate of house fires across Brisbane

Three unoccupied houses have gone up in flames in just four days across Brisbane.

On Sunday, a fire broke at a home in Nudgee Road Hamilton.

Police are also investigating a suspicious blaze at an abandoned property on Wynnum Road in Cannon Hill on Monday night.

Yesterday another house on Nudgee Road in Hamilton was extensively damaged by fire.

It’s understood all of the properties were unoccupied.

It’s not known if there’s a link between any of the fires.

House fire on the corner of Nudgee Rd and Stevenson St in Hamilton. Four fire crews, police and paramedics are at the scene. It doesn’t appear anyone is injured pic.twitter.com/GBCZXoKKee — Olivia Wilbury (@OliviaWilbury) May 30, 2021

This afternoon, a house went up in flames in New Farm.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

#Newfarm – One patient being assessed for burns and smoke inhalation following a reported house fire at 2.35pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 2, 2021

Image: Olivia Wilbury, 4BC