Spate of house fires across Brisbane

5 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Spate of house fires across Brisbane

Three unoccupied houses have gone up in flames in just four days across Brisbane.

On Sunday, a fire broke at a home in Nudgee Road Hamilton.

Police are also investigating a suspicious blaze at an abandoned property on Wynnum Road in Cannon Hill on Monday night.

Yesterday another house on Nudgee Road in Hamilton was extensively damaged by fire.

It’s understood all of the properties were unoccupied.

It’s not known if there’s a link between any of the fires.

This afternoon, a house went up in flames in New Farm.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Image: Olivia Wilbury, 4BC

4BC News
NewsQLD
