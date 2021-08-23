Spam texts and bogus calls: Why you’re getting bombarded

If your phone has been blowing up with spam texts and calls lately, you’re not alone.

Tech expert and radio host Charlie Brown said the texts are often garbled, with poor English and it’s clearly spam.

“There’s a flubot malware,” he explained to Scott Emerson.

“It’s specifically targeted at Android based devices.”

He said scammers were also using “identity cloaking” which looks like it comes from a phone number you know.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty