South Sydney’s new captain Adam Reynolds privileged to lead the team

South Sydney Rabbitohs have announced Adam Reynolds as their new captain for the 2020 season.

The 29-year-old is entering his ninth season of the NRL and has represented New South Wales in the State of Origin on two occasions.

The fullback has grown up with the Rabbitohs and will join other legendary South Sydney captains including the likes of Clive Churchill, John Sattler and Greg Inglis.

Reynolds tells Mark Levy he hasn’t always had leadership ambitions.

“The coaches over the years sort of steered me into leadership.

“It’s only made me a better player.”

Image: Getty/Mark Nolan