Compliance blitz: South-east Queenslanders heeding the lockdown rules

Police say south-east Queensland is heeding the lockdown rules and staying home.

Officers have been running RBT-style road checkpoints to make sure Queenslanders still on the roads are moving around for essential reasons.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the “message is getting through”.

“We are seeing improved compliance, I am happy to say,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have had quite a number of police right across the south-east in the lockdown areas doing random intercepts, random patrols, as well as our RBT style types intercepts, and also checking public places like parks and the like

“We are seeing improved compliance so that is really pleasing.”

In the south Brisbane district, 521 drivers were spoken to, all were complying with the health directives.

Image: Nine News