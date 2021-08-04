4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Compliance blitz: South-east Queenslanders heeding..

Compliance blitz: South-east Queenslanders heeding the lockdown rules

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewskiqueensland police
Article image for Compliance blitz: South-east Queenslanders heeding the lockdown rules

Police say south-east Queensland is heeding the lockdown rules and staying home.

Officers have been running RBT-style road checkpoints to make sure Queenslanders still on the roads are moving around for essential reasons.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the “message is getting through”.

“We are seeing improved compliance, I am happy to say,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have had quite a number of police right across the south-east in the lockdown areas doing random intercepts, random patrols, as well as our RBT style types intercepts, and also checking public places like parks and the like

“We are seeing improved compliance so that is really pleasing.”

In the south Brisbane district, 521 drivers were spoken to, all were complying with the health directives.

Press PLAY below to hear his round-up 

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873