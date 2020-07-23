Sonny Bill Williams ‘would’ve been a good fit’ for NZ Warriors

Queensland NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has weighed in on Sonny Bill Williams’ anticipated return to rugby league.

The Sydney Roosters are frontrunners to sign Mr Williams after his Super League club, the Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the competition.

“I don’t know how the Roosters can afford SBW with the roster that they have,” Mr Thurston told Mark Levy.

“I would’ve loved to have seen him go to the Warriors. I think someone of his stature, his leadership would’ve been a good fit.

“They’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get the competition up and running. They’ve got a lot of young players now that are doing it tough.”

Image: Instagram/Sonny Bill Williams