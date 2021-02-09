4BC
‘Something needs to be done’: Head of crime taskforce ready to implement change

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
youth crime
Article image for ‘Something needs to be done’: Head of crime taskforce ready to implement change

Queensland has received a new taskforce to combat youth crime, with Assistant Police Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon named as the head.

“I watched you on the news last night and I saw the look in your face and you looked very sincere when you said this is a massive job and probably the biggest one you’ve done,” Neil said to Ms Scanlon this morning.

“Something needs to be done,” she said, agreeing the situation is frustrating for officers.

On the issue of a presumption against bail, Ms Scanlon said “there’s no definition, though, of what a recidivist offender is.”

“Those things, Neil, have to be worked through in the development of legislation around what that definition will be.

“That work is yet to be done in the development of that legislation.”

Ms Sanlon said as a stakeholder in the issue, police intend to be heavily involved in developing legislation.

Press PLAY below to hear more

