‘Something has to change’: Writing is on the wall for Flight Centre

The clock is ticking to reopen the national border if the tourism and travel industries are to survive.

Flight Centre has swung into the red for the first time in their history as a publicly listed company, reporting an annual net loss of $662 million.

CEO Graham Turner believes elimination of COVID-19 is a fool’s errand, and told Scott Emerson we need to learn to live with the virus.

“We have quite a bit of liquidity … and we’re very confident with minimal revenue we’ll be okay for two or three years.

“Something has to change. It would be good if it changed sooner rather than later.

“It is going to get a lot worse, I’m afraid.”

Image: Getty