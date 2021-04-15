‘Some real gems’: Brisbane City Council auctioning off dumped cars

If you’re in the market for a car, Brisbane City Council may have a good deal for you.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the council gets several thousand complaints each year about abandoned cars left in neighbourhoods across the city.

Some end up being auctioned off, and you can pick up a bargain.

“We investigate several thousand of these requests each year, in most cases, we can identify who the owner is and get them to move their car,” he told Spencer Howson on 4BC Drive.

“There are some cases where we can’t find the owner or the owner has relinquished their ownership of the car, and in those cases we auction the cars off.

“Today we are reminding people if you’re looking for a really cheap car, we can maybe hook you up with one in that auction process.

“It’s amazing, you occasionally come up with some real gems in this process.”

Image: iStock