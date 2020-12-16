4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why PC culture may be causing majority of Australians to self-censor

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
cancel cultureculture
Article image for Why PC culture may be causing majority of Australians to self-censor

Social researcher Mark McCrindle has found many Australians are self-censoring, worried about seeming offensive.

Mr McCrindle told Joe Hildebrand from a survey of 1000 Australians, 65 per cent were self-censoring.

“It’s astonishing that people are afraid to say what they think,” Joe said.

The survey also found 77 per cent of Australians aged under 25 are likely to self-censor, and women more than men.

“[Cancel culture] is actually oppressing them even more and silencing their views and perspectives even more than men,” Joe continued.

Mr McCrindle said politics and religion were no longer the only taboo topics.

“People are feeling they can’t have a perspective or a voice on [current events] because they really feel they’ll be cancelled or shut down if they do.

“Australians are saying we need to work harder to make sure there’s unity but this idea of cancel culture is not creating unity; in fact, the opposite.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
Lifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873