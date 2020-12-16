Why PC culture may be causing majority of Australians to self-censor

Social researcher Mark McCrindle has found many Australians are self-censoring, worried about seeming offensive.

Mr McCrindle told Joe Hildebrand from a survey of 1000 Australians, 65 per cent were self-censoring.

“It’s astonishing that people are afraid to say what they think,” Joe said.

The survey also found 77 per cent of Australians aged under 25 are likely to self-censor, and women more than men.

“[Cancel culture] is actually oppressing them even more and silencing their views and perspectives even more than men,” Joe continued.

Mr McCrindle said politics and religion were no longer the only taboo topics.

“People are feeling they can’t have a perspective or a voice on [current events] because they really feel they’ll be cancelled or shut down if they do.

“Australians are saying we need to work harder to make sure there’s unity but this idea of cancel culture is not creating unity; in fact, the opposite.”

