Social media’s worst offenders for girls’ social health exposed

10 hours ago
Bill McDonald
childrenMental HealthSocial Media

Social media is making kids more socially isolated instead of connected, and the effects are worse in girls than boys.

University of the Sunshine Coast child development expert Dr Michael Nagel told Bill McDonald escapism, the illusion of companionship, and negative self-image are among the harmful impacts of social media on girls.

“The UK’s Royal Society for Public Health … found that Instagram and Snapchat that are used by most young people, have been ranked worst in terms of fuelling a mental health crisis.

“Both rely on images as communication, leading young people to compare and despair.”

Dr Nagel expressed concern about the long-term impacts.

“The proof will be in the pudding.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Bill McDonald
AustraliaNewsTechnology
