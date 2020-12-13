‘Sneaky’ fee for QLD police recruits slammed as ‘dumb idea’
Queensland Police Service recruits will now have to pay $215 to sit an exam before applying to join the academy.
They are also charged $88 for a package of practice tests in literacy, numeracy, abstract reasoning, digital literacy and writing.
Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers told Mark Levy it’s a “dumb idea” that would deter those who are struggling financially from applying.
“We’re going to make it harder for people who don’t have a lot of money at this point in time … and they could be a really good applicant.
“It’s underhanded, it’s sneaky and no one was ever told this: it just came out of the blue.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty