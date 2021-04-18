Slow take-off for federal government’s half-price flights scheme

The federal government’s subsidised flight scheme hasn’t seen a strong up-take from Aussie travellers.

Discounted tickets went on sale from April 1, but after more than two weeks, sales have reached just over half those on offer.

“More than 472,000 have already been snapped up,” Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told Neil Breen.

“We initially put on offer 800,000.”

Neil suggested the low interest could be due to the need for ‘flexible’ flight times, but Mr McCormack remained optimistic.

“Look, I would urge those people to have a discussion with their travel agent,” Mr McCormack said.

“Obviously there’s a number of places right around the country to visit.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty